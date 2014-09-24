BRIEF-INC FY 2016 net result turns to loss of 2.5 mln zlotys
* FY 2016 net loss of 2.5 million zlotys ($632,047) versus profit of 483,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Sept 24 Zhuhai Boyuan Investment Co Ltd
* Says cancels share private placement plan due to securities regulator's investigation on its possible disclosure violations
WASHINGTON, March 21 A federal court in Florida ordered Neil Pecker and his company Vision Financial Partners to pay more than $6.5 million in restitution and fines, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday.
* Acquires liabilities from banking sector of total nominal value slightly over 0.5 million zlotys ($126,451) Source text for Eikon: