March 24 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder Asia Bottles (HK) Co Ltd plans to sell of 16.49 percent out of its 26.39 percent stake to a Shenzhen firm and an individual investor

* Says Asia Bottles' plan still needs approval from relevant authorities

* Says Asia Bottles to cut stake further in the next six months, which could total exceed 5 percent of Zhongfu's total share capital

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vec87v

