BRIEF-HPE reports details for completion of spin-off and merger of its enterprise services business
AMSTERDAM Oct 16 Ziggo NV : * Says received a preliminary offer proposal from liberty global but was
inadequate * Says there is no certainty that Ziggo will receive any revised offer
* Entercom Communications and CBS Radio announce pricing of term loan in connection with merger
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.