Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
AMSTERDAM Feb 24 Ziggo NV : * Status update for liberty global's intended offer for Ziggo * Liberty global and co confirm that the companies are making good progress on
the preparations for the offer * Liberty global expects to submit request for review and approval of offer
memorandum shortly but in any event by April 21
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)