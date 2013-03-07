BRUSSELS, March 7 Dutch cable operator Ziggo will appoint Deutsche Telekom chief executive Rene Obermann as its new CEO from January 2014, the group said late on Wednesday.

Obermann will replace Bernard Dijkhuizen, who will retire next year and continue to lead the Dutch company until then.

The appointment of Obermann must be approved at a general shareholders meeting on April 18. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Chris Gallagher)