Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS Jan 24 Dutch cable operator Ziggo said on Thursday it would increase its marketing drive and grow sales in 2013 after 2012 revenues increased by 4 percent.
It said it expected core profit to rise by 2.5 to 3.5 percent in 2013, with revenues growing slightly ahead of this rate.
Adjusted core profit for 2012 increased 5.5 percent to 880 million euros ($1.17 billion).
($1 = 0.7530 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)