Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS, July 18 Dutch cable group Ziggo lowered its 2013 growth outlook on Thursday, as it plans to increase investment to retain customers and roll out a new wireless internet product.
Ziggo now expects revenues in 2013 to grow by 1 percent, with core profit (EBITDA) remaining at last year's levels.
In April, the group said core profit would increase by between 2.5 and 3.5 percent with revenue growth at the lower end of this range. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)