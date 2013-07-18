BRUSSELS, July 18 Dutch cable group Ziggo lowered its 2013 growth outlook on Thursday, as it plans to increase investment to retain customers and roll out a new wireless internet product.

Ziggo now expects revenues in 2013 to grow by 1 percent, with core profit (EBITDA) remaining at last year's levels.

In April, the group said core profit would increase by between 2.5 and 3.5 percent with revenue growth at the lower end of this range. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)