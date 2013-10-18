Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS Oct 17 Dutch cable group Ziggo said its core profit fell in the third quarter in spite of adding more customers, as it spent more on promotional activities to keep up with its competitors.
Core profit in the third quarter fell 2.9 percent to 220.4 million euros ($301.15 million) just below the 222 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
Ziggo repeated that its revenues in 2013 would grow by 1 percent, with core profit (EBITDA) remaining at last year's levels.
($1 = 0.7319 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)