MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
BRUSSELS Dec 21 HBO Sub, a subsidiary of U.S. cable network HBO, and Dutch cable company Ziggo HBO Netherland won EU approval on Wednesday to set up a Dutch pay-TV services joint venture.
The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said the deal would not lead to any competition issues.
"On the contrary, the proposed transaction will increase competition in the acquisition of pay-TV content and in the wholesale of pay-TV channels in the Netherlands," it said in a statement.
HBO is owned by U.S. media company Time Warner. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions