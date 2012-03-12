BRIEF-MPHB Capital says qtrly net profit 30.8 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 30.2 million rgt, revenue 87.4 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2lRkxd1) Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 12 Dutch cable company Ziggo has received orders for all the shares on offer in its listing, which could raise up to 745 million euros ($977.4 million) for its shareholders, two sources close to the deal said.
Order books on the sale of as much as 20 percent of the company are covered throughout the 16.50 to 18.50 euro per share price range, including a 15 percent overallotment option, the sources said.
The initial public offering (IPO) will see Ziggo's majority owners, private equity firms Cinven and Warburg Pincus , selling part of their stakes.
Books on the Amsterdam offering, which opened on Friday, are due to close on March 20. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Sophie Walker)
* Company entered into a conditional share purchase agreement with Loong
* Yoma Strategic will hold a 15% stake and Metro will hold remaining 85% stake in newly formed metro wholesale Myanmar JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: