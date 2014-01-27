LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Ziggo has mandated banks for a new
EUR3.735bn-equivalent term loan B, according to a banker on the
deal, raised in part to fund its acquisition by Liberty Global
(LGI).
The new loan will be split into euro and dollar tranches,
both maturing in January 2022 and both with 0.75% Euribor and
Libor floors.
The debt will be used to refinance existing Ziggo debt as
well as financing the acquisition of Ziggo by LGI.
The loans will not be fully covenant-lite, but will have
just two maintenance covenants. These are net senior leverage
and a total financial leverage covenants.
The loans are is expected to be rated Ba3/BB-. Ziggo's
expected corporate rating is B1/BB-.
Global coordinators are Credit Suisse and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch. Joint bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers are
Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ABN Amro, Credit
Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley
Nomura, Rabobank, Scotiabank and Societe Generale.
Bank meetings in London and New York will both be held on
Tuesday, with a February 4 commitment deadline.