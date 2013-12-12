Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported:
BRUSSELS Dec 12 Dutch cable group Ziggo said on Thursday that it was in talks with U.S. cable investor Liberty Global about a full takeover offer, though it added that no decision had yet been made.
Ziggo, in which Liberty already has a 28.5 percent stake, in October rejected an offer from the U.S. group, saying the proposed price was too low.
At the time, it did not disclose how much Liberty was offering.
Ziggo's shares rose as much as 10.1 percent to a record high in early trading on Thursday.
* AcuityAds announces intent to acquire analytics-led video advertising leader, Visible Measures Corporation and announces a CDN $7.5 million bought-deal private placement co-led by Paradigm Capital and Haywood Securities
