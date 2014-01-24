BRUSSELS Jan 24 Dutch cable group Ziggo NV
, which is in takeover talks with U.S. peer Liberty
Global Plc, forecast unchanged core earnings for 2014
with investments in promotions and increased bandwidth
offsetting expected revenue growth.
The group, which rejected an approach from Liberty in
October as too low, reported a 2.8 percent increase in
fourth-quarter revenue to 394 million euros ($539.0 million) and
a 2.1 percent rise in core profit (EBITDA) to 222.8 million
euros.
The numbers were broadly in line with the average of Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.