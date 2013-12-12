Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
AMSTERDAM Dec 12 Ziggo NV : * Currently in discussions with Liberty Global regarding a potential offer for
the company by Liberty Global * Says there is no certainty that any agreement can be reached or that any
offer will ultimately be made. * Says further announcements will be made if and when relevant
* AcuityAds announces intent to acquire analytics-led video advertising leader, Visible Measures Corporation and announces a CDN $7.5 million bought-deal private placement co-led by Paradigm Capital and Haywood Securities
