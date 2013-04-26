AMSTERDAM, April 26 Ziggo shareholders Cinven, Warburg Pincus, and their co-investors have sold their remaining 34 million shares in the Dutch cable group at a price of 25.75 euros per share, or about 876 million euros ($1.1 billion) in total, Ziggo said on Friday.

The buyout firms and their co-investors have been steadily reducing their holdings since floating Ziggo on the Amsterdam stock exchange a year ago.