Corporate credit risks repricing as French investors pull back
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - French investors scaled back their bids for corporate paper this week as mounting concerns over political risk and poor valuations began to weigh.
AMSTERDAM Oct 25 Dutch cable company Ziggo said its majority private equity owners have sold about 18.5 percent of the firm, or 37 million shares, at 24.75 euros per share for a total of 915.8 million euros ($1.2 billion).
Cinven, Warburg Pincus and other co-investors are reducing their stake in Ziggo, which listed in March on the Amsterdam exchange at an initial public offering price of 18.50 euros.
LONDON, Feb 10 The UK Debt Management Office appointed four banks to be joint bookrunners on the syndicated reopening of the 0.125 percent index-linked gilt maturing in 2065, which is scheduled to take place in the week starting Feb. 20.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.