UPDATE 2-UK government likely to refer Fox's Sky deal to regulator
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
AMSTERDAM, March 19 The private equity backers of Dutch cable and telecoms firm Ziggo sold 20 percent of the group's shares in a placement on Tuesday, continuing to cash in on the operator they listed on the Amsterdam exchange a year ago.
Ziggo earlier announced that Cinven, Warburg Pincus and other co-investors would sell 40 million shares, leaving them with a 17.1 percent stake in Ziggo.
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)