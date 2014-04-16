April 16 Ziggo NV

* Ziggo mobile records 30,000 new subscriptions in Q1 to reach a total of 63,000

* Outlook for 2014 unchanged

* Consumer ARPU for quarter up 3.6% y-o-y to EUR43.07

* Total internet subscribers up 38,000 in Q1 to a total of 1.95 million

* Telephony usage revenue down 7.9% y-o-y and down 7.0% excluding FTA rate reduction

* Q1 2014 revenue up 1.7% y-o-y to eur394.2 million; up 0.8% y-o-y

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR213.1 million, down 4.3% y-o-y

* Net result reduced to -eur38.4 million from eur92.7 million in Q1 last year

* Capex will increase to around EUR370 million in 2014

* Expect additional investments, which will be skewed towards first half of year, to result in a flat EBITDA for 2014

