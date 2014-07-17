BRIEF-EVTN signs purchase agreement with Schlumberger
* Under agreement, co to sell intellectual property, substantially of Voraxial Separator patents, trademarks to Schlumberger
July 17 Ziggo Nv :
* Outlook for 2014 unchanged
* Customer churn continues to decline
* Revenue up 3.4 pct y-o-y to 405.1 million euro; up 4.5 pct y-o-y adjusted for Esprit and excluding 'other revenue'
* Adjusted EBITDA at 225.8 million euro, up 2.2 pct y-o-y; up 1.9 pct y-o-y adjusted for esprit
* Net result down to -29.5 million euro from 88.9 million euro in Q2 last year due to non-cash fair value losses on hedges and amortization of customer relationships
* Capex will increase to around 370 million euro in 2014
* Expect a flat EBITDA for 2014 compared to last year
* Current deadline for a decision by the European Commission regarding the Phase II investigation into Liberty Global deal is October 17, 2014. This deadline may be extended
* There will be no final dividend distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
