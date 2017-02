HONG KONG Feb 3 Chinese gold and copper miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd reported on Friday an estimated 5.8 billion yuan ($919.58 million) profit for 2011, up 20 percent from the prior year.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Zijin said the rise was driving by higher prices for products such as gold.

For statement click here

($1 = 6.3018 yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)