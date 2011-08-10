HONG KONG Aug 10 Chinese gold and copper miner
Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd expects gold
prices to reach $1,900 per ounce by the end of 2011, as
the U.S. dollar is likely to weaken further, Chairman Chen
Jinghe said on Wednesday.
"With the U.S. dollar continuing to weaken, gold prices are
bound to set new highs," Chen told reporters at the company's
interim results briefing. "It is quite likely for gold prices to
reach $1,900 per ounce by the end of the year."
Spot gold prices on Wednesday hovered near a lifetime high
around $1,778 per ounce struck in the previous session, but
further gains could be capped by a rebound in equities after the
U.S. Federal Reserve's vow to keep interest rates near zero.
Zijin, China's top gold producer, said on Wednesday that net
profit rose 24.87 percent year on year to 3.149 billion yuan
($489.69 million) in the first half, with gold accounting for
66.9 percent of the figure.
Zijin processed 1,084,470 ounces (33.73 tonnes) of gold,
including gold mined by itself and gold from other mining
companies, in the first half, down 8.12 percent from a year
earlier.
The company produced 44,956 tonnes of copper in the first
half, down 4.75 percent from a year earlier. Zinc production
dropped 1.23 percent to 109,152 tonnes.
Chief Financial Officer Lin Hongying said the company had
earmarked 5 billion yuan for the acquisition of gold mines in
places such as Australia and central Asia this year. She did not
elaborate.
Zijin said in April that it had not lost interest in
Australian miner Indophil Resources NL and was watching
takeover developments of the junior miner.
($1 = 6.431 yuan)
