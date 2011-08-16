HONG KONG Aug 17 Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd , China's top gold producer, said it would buy a 60 percent stake in a Kyrgyzstan gold miner for $66 million in a bid to increase its gold reserves.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Tuesday, Zijin said the deal to buy the stake in Altynken LLC was conditional on approvals from the Chinese and Kyrgyzstan governments.

Altynken holds mining and production licenses for the Taldy-Bulak Levoberejny field gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Zijin had said earlier it expected gold prices to reach $1,900 per ounce by the end of 2011, as the U.S. dollar is likely to weaken further.

