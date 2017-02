HONG KONG Nov 8 Chinese gold and copper miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it would acquire 45 percent of Gold Eagle Mining Investment Ltd for 1.44 billion yuan ($226.7 million).

Gold Eagle owns a 100 percent interest in Tibet Tian Yuan Minerals Exploration Limited, the owner of the Tibet Xietongmen gold and copper project.

For full statement, please click here ($1 = 6.351 yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)