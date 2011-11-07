HONG KONG Nov 8 Chinese gold and copper miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it would acquire Long Province Resources, an owner of gold mine assets in China's Gansu province, for 1.15 billion yuan ($181.07 million).

Zijin Mining said it would buy the assets from Warrior Advance Pty Ltd, a unit of Dragon Mountain Gold Ltd .

($1 = 6.351 yuan)