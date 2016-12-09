BRIEF-Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Dec 9 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health said on Friday that the Miami Beach area was no longer considered an active Zika transmission zone.
The CDC said there had been no new cases of local Zika virus transmission identified in South Miami Beach for more than 45 days, suggesting that the risk of infection was no longer greater than in the rest of Miami-Dade County.
"Florida no longer has any identified areas with active Zika transmission," Governor Rick Scott said in a statement. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Drug distributor McKesson Corp's quarterly revenue missed estimates due to slowing pace of branded drug price increases amid rising concerns over soaring prices of medicines.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy on Wednesday but showed little appetite to quickly join President Donald Trump's call for an investigation into what he believes was large-scale voter fraud in the Nov. 8 election.