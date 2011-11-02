* Revenue surges because of traffic

* Net loss shrinks to $570,000

* Boosts 2011 revenue outlook (Recasts with revenue forecast, adds detail and quote)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 2 Real estate website Zillow (Z.O) raised its 2011 revenue forecast and said it is buying a company that helps real estate agents improve their websites and property listings.

The six-year-old site, which provides housing value appraisals online, said its third-quarter net loss shrank to $570,000 from a loss of $1.51 million a year earlier.

Due to Zillow's third-quarter results and expectations of a robust current quarter, the company increased its 2011 revenue forecast to a range of $63 million to $64 million from $59 million to $61 million.

Chief executive Spencer Rascoff told Reuters the battered U.S. housing market has forced many real estate agents to invest in online and local advertising to win new business.

"The housing downturn accelerated the shift of ad budgets from off to online on a percentage basis, but I do think the housing crisis is keeping down our total revenue," he said.

Third-quarter revenue rose to $19.1 million, compared with $8.2 million a year earlier, because of more traffic to the site.

The Seattle-based company, which went public in July, also said it was spending $7.8 million in cash and stock to buy Diverse Solutions. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Robert MacMillan, Gary Hill)