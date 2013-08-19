Aug 19 Zillow Inc said it will offer 5
million shares of its class A common stock for $82.00 apiece, a
discount of 3 percent to the company's closing price on Monday.
Shares of the company were down 2.2 percent after hours on
Monday, after dropping 7.1 percent to $84.74 in regular trade on
the Nasdaq.
Of the 5 million shares, the real estate website is offering
2.5 million shares and the balance will be offered by some of
Zillow's shareholders.
The company said it would buy smaller peer StreetEasy for
about $50 million in cash to tap into the home shopping market
in New York.
The 5 million shares represent 14 percent of Zillow's shares
outstanding.
Citigroup is serving as the lead bookrunning manager and
representative of the underwriters for the offering. Goldman
Sachs & Co is serving as a joint bookrunning manager.