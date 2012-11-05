BRIEF-INTERRENT ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EQUITY OFFERING TO $75 MLN
Nov 5 Real estate website Zillow Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 23 percent in after-market trading.
The company, which provides housing price appraisals called "Zestimates," expects fourth-quarter revenue of $30 million to $31 million. Analysts were looking for revenue of $32.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Zillow reported a net income of $2.3 million, or 7 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $570,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company also said it would buy mortgage technology company Mortech Inc for $12 million in cash.
TORONTO, Feb 24 Passenger and freight train service across south-eastern Ontario were halted on Friday following a power outage at Canadian National railway's rail traffic control center, a CN spokesman said.
* WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $12 MILLION VERSUS $9.5 MILLION Source text (http://bit.ly/2mkZ8q5) Further company coverage: