BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Zillow Inc posted a bigger quarterly loss as the real estate website operator spent more on advertising to attract more people to its site.
Zillow's net loss widened to $6.3 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $3.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 70 percent to $66.2 million.
Zillow said in February that it would forego some profitability in the near-term to boost market share. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.