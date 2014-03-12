By Tom Polansek and P.J. Huffstutter
March 12 The number of U.S. cattle deaths that
may be linked to the Merck & Co Inc feed additive Zilmax
are much higher than the figures reported by the drug company to
the federal government, according to a research study published
on Wednesday.
The findings by researchers from Texas Tech University and
Kansas State University show that more than 3,800 cattle in 10
feedlots that were fed Zilmax died in 2011 and 2012, with
between 40 percent and 50 percent of the deaths likely
attributable to Zilmax.
The numbers reported in the study, which was published in
the scientific journal PLOS ONE, would indicate a larger death
toll than Reuters found late last year in a review of all deaths
reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by Merck since
Zilmax was introduced in 2007. Drug makers are required to
report deaths and other adverse events associated with their
drugs - in this case based largely on what cattle and feedlot
owners have told the company.
The Reuters review of federal records showed Merck reported
285 cattle had died unexpectedly or were destroyed in the United
States after being fed Zilmax during the six years of Zilmax
sales in the U.S.
Merck said it was confident in the "safety and performance"
of Zilmax and criticized the methods used in the study.
The findings were "based on observational information and we
disagree with them," the company said in a statement.
"Using observational analyses where cattle are not
randomized and where rigorous scientific procedures are not
utilized, is not a respected scientific method to rigorously
evaluate the safety and efficacy of any product," Merck said.
The study could add to concerns about the safety of the
drug, which has not been available in the U.S. and Canada since
Merck last August temporarily suspended sales after reports of
cattle suffering lameness and mobility problems.
It could also fuel debate about whether there is enough
regulatory oversight of feed supplements made from a class of
drugs called beta-agonists.
The FDA said it will review the new research data and add
them to the agency's body of knowledge regarding Zilmax. The
agency, which has deemed both drugs safe for animals and humans,
can ask drug companies to make changes to product labels if
it detects safety concerns.
The beef industry has used Zilmax and other beta-agonist
drugs to bolster its bottom line for nearly a decade by creating
heavier cattle. Zilmax can add up to 30 pounds of meat to a
1,300-pound market steer.
Feedlots provided the data on cattle that were fed with
Zilmax to the researchers and asked them to analyze it.
DEATH RATES
The largest population of cattle reviewed by the researchers
was a grouping of 722,704 animals in 2011-12 from nine different
U.S. feedlots. Of 637,339 that were fed Zilmax, 0.53 percent
died prior to slaughter, according to the report. That is well
above a 0.3 percent death rate among the 85,365 cattle that were
fed neither Zilmax nor a rival beta-agonist, Optaflexx.
A separate study of 149,636 cattle from one feedlot in those
same years showed that 83,865 animals fed Zilmax had a 0.48
percent chance of dying before going to the slaughterhouse,
according to the report. That compares to a 0.26 percent death
rate among the 65,771 cattle that were fed neither drug.
The researchers reported that cattle fed with Eli Lilly &
Co's Optaflexx showed a mortality rate of 0.35 percent
among 39,890 cattle. That compares to a 0.18 percent death rate
among 39,281 cattle fed neither drug. The Optaflexx data was
based on animals at four cattle-feeding companies a few years
earlier.
Both drugs "are most likely causally associated with
increased cumulative incidence, incidence rate, and hazard of
death when they are administered in accordance with the
FDA-approved label directions," the study said.
However, the researchers did warn that it is difficult to
definitively establish a causal relationship between Zilmax and
increased mortality because of the "observational nature" of the
data. The study of Optaflexx use was not specifically focused on
animal mortality, the researchers noted.
Observational studies collect data on events observed in the
field, as compared to randomized clinical trials, which use
control groups to study the effects of a drug and are generally
regarded as more rigorous.
"We do not believe the data is causally associated," Lilly's
Elanco Animal Health unit said in a statement.
One factor that elevated the mortality of the group of
cattle fed Optaflexx was the number of times the cattle were fed
per day, Elanco said. But after adjustments to the feeding
schedules the problem was eliminated, the company said.
Guy Loneragan, an author of the report and a food safety
professor at Texas Tech, sits on an advisory board for Elanco,
which provided seed funding for the study.
Merck is working to reintroduce Zilmax in the U.S. and
Canada, but meat packers and others have been reluctant to
resume using it.
Ty Lawrence, an associate professor of animal science at
West Texas A&M University and a consultant for Merck, said at an
industry meeting in Texas last month that data from controlled
studies supported drug company claims that beta-agonists are
safe.
Loneragan told Reuters that Merck may not reliably receive
Zilmax-related death reports from its customers, who fatten up
cattle prior to slaughter, because the feeders may not always
recognize that the animals' deaths may be related to Zilmax.
"It's taken a huge amount of observation to start to piece
together some of these side effects, or adverse drug events if
you will," he said.