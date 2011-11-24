TEL AVIV Nov 24 Standard & Poor's Maalot on Thursday lowered its rating for Zim, Israel's biggest shipping company, to "BB-" from "BBB-", citing expectations for a significant worsening in its operating results.

The Israeli unit of S&P has a "negative" outlook for Zim's rating.

"The negative ratings outlook reflects our expectation that the company will continue to report a negative cash flow from ongoing operations in the coming quarters and erode its cash reserves," S&P Maalot said.

Zim, a subsidiary of Israel Corp, reported earlier in the day a $66 million loss in the third quarter, compared with a $37 million profit a year earlier. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)