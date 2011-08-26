UPDATE 2-Trump vows 'phenomenal' tax announcement, offers no details
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House said on Thursday.
HARARE Aug 26 At least 20 people were killed and 26 injured when a bus crashed into a truck after bursting a tyre on one of Zimbabwe's major highways, state radio reported on Friday.
The accident on Thursday night was the fifth major bus crash in the southern African country this month. A total of 67 people have been killed. The accidents have been blamed on poor roads, mechanically unfit vehicles and speeding.
Zimbabwe's roads, once some of Africa's best, have deteriorated over recent years as the economy has crumbled under what analysts say is the mismanagement of the country's finances by veteran President Robert Mugabe and his ZANU-PF party. (Reporting By Cris Chinaka; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Mark Heinrich)
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Boeing Co must sell more 777 and 787 jetliners to keep production plans on track, despite a $13.8 billion order that landed earlier on Thursday, its chief executive said.
TIRANA, Feb 9 Five gunmen made off with sackfuls of cash after robbing two security vans in broad daylight on Thursday near Albania's main international airport, as drivers stopped to film the heist on their mobile phones.