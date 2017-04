HARARE, March 20 Anglo American Platinum's (Amplats) Zimbabwe unit said on Friday it would take two years to build a new smelter to comply with President Robert Mugabe's demands for firms to process platinum locally.

The government in January introduced a 15 percent export tax on unrefined platinum and Amplats said last month the levy would cost the company about $10 million a year. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)