HARARE Feb 24 Mauritian lender AfrAsia closed its Zimbabwe unit after facing cash flow problems and failing to find new shareholders to inject fresh capital in the struggling institution, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.

Central bank Governor John Mangudya this month named AfrAsia as one of three banks that were facing serious liquidity and solvency problems in a sluggish economy where customers could not afford to repay their loans.

AfrAsia, one of the southern African country's smaller banks, has over the past year struggled to pay depositors but the central bank had said its problems were not contagious to the rest of the financial sector due to its size.

"The registrar has determined that the banking institution is no longer in a safe and sound condition in that the institution is grossly undercapitalised and is facing chronic liquidity challenges," the bank said in a statement.

AfrAsia Zimbabwe chief executive Lyn Mukonoweshuro was not immediately available for comment.

The central bank has through its asset management company taken over $65 million in non-performing loans from banks to help restore viability in the sector.

Smaller banks are particularly vulnerable to the economic downturn and are also viewed as applying less stringent rules on lending compared with bigger foreign-owned banks. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)