* Central bank boss says forced bank stake sales "illogical"
* Comments expose rifts among Mugabe allies
By Nelson Banya
HARARE, July 5 Plans by a powerful Zimbabwe
minister to force foreign-owned banks to turn over majority
stakes to locals are "illogical," the head of the country's
central bank said, offering hope to the banks but exposing
policy rifts that could worry investors.
"We regard the regulations ... as devoid of detail and
rationality as they are contradictory in many respects with the
laws in the country," central bank chief Gideon Gono, an ally of
President Robert Mugabe, wrote in an email obtained by Reuters
on Thursday.
Empowerment minister Saviour Kasukuwere, a rising star in
Mugabe's ZANU-PF, issued a notice last week giving all
foreign-owned banks a year to cut their shareholding to 49
percent.
Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Barclays Bank Plc
and South Africa's Standard Bank and Nebank
all have operations in Zimbabwe and would be affected
by the regulation.
The impoverished southern African state, battling to support
a fragile economic recovery, has already forced mining companies
such as Rio Tinto and Impala Platinum, the
world's second-largest platinum miner, to turn over majority
stakes in their local units to black Zimbabweans.
Analysts see the pressure on foreign firms as a way for
ZANU-PF to replenish its coffers as it heads into elections
expected for next year against the main opposition MDC party.
The groups were forced into a power-sharing government after
a disputed poll in 2008.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Mark Potter)