* Banks may only keep up to 25 pct of balances offshore from
March 1
* C.bank says about $450 mln held in offshore accounts
* Zimbabwe mulls $50 mln infrastructure bond, analysts
cautious
By Nelson Banya
HARARE, Feb 16 Zimbabwe will limit the
amount of cash local banks can hold in offshore accounts,
Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Thursday, in its latest
move to ease a dollar crunch in the wake of the collapse of its
own currency.
The southern African country has been battling a dollar
shortage since the start of 2012 due to a lack of dollar inflows
on foreign investor concerns over government policies.
The country gave up using the Zimbabwe dollar in February
2009 after it was destroyed by hyperinflation that peaked at 500
billion percent. It switched to using foreign currencies
instead, mostly the U.S. dollar.
Biti said on Thursday that banks will have to repatriate
from March the bulk of funds they hold in so-called Nostro
Accounts, or offshore accounts used for international payments
and forex trades.
"With effect from March 1, 2012, banks will, therefore, be
required to maintain in their Nostro Accounts a maximum of 25
percent of their balances off-shore," Biti said in a statement,
adding that the ratio of offshore balances would be raised to 30
percent from June 1.
Last month the central bank set limits on cash withdrawals
and urged banks to inject some of their foreign cash holdings
into the economy to help avert a dollar crunch. It also warned
them that the government could compel them to do so if they did
not comply.
The central bank says local lenders, mostly those with
international holding companies, have about $450 million in
offshore accounts. Barclays Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Plc and
the Standard Bank groups are some of the major international
firms operating in Zimbabwe.
Last month, Biti said Zimbabwe would draw down $110 million
from its allocation of a 2009 $500 million IMF emergency fund in
a bid to ease the foreign exchange shortage and bolster the
country's $4 billion 2012 budget.
Biti also said the government would soon launch a $50
million bond to raise funds for infrastructure projects.
Since 2009, Zimbabwe has toyed with the idea of issuing
bonds to raise funds for projects it cannot fund through its
meagre budget, but it has not followed through. Analysts say
such plans would have limited success mainly due to the
country's risk profile.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Hugh Lawson)