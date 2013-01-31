HARARE Jan 31 Zimbabwe's central bank chief on
Thursday cautioned the government against a drive forcing
foreign banks to hand over majority stakes to locals, saying
this could damage confidence in the sector battling through a
fragile economic recovery.
Gideon Gono also said the current dollar crunch and high
interest rates, which averaged 22 percent in 2012, were a result
of political risk and urged leaders to tone down rhetoric that
could scare away foreign investment.
Zimbabwe was on a "path to destruction" with a huge import
bill of $7.5 billion last year against exports of $3.9 billion,
Gono added.
"The financial sector is a different animal altogether, a
one-size-fits-all approach does not work for the sector," Gono
said in a monetary policy presentation.
He added there was a need to "restore confidence, trust and
stability in the sector."
Foreign firms, already cautious about doing business in the
resource-rich but destitute state, were increasingly skittish
about entrenched President Robert Mugabe's calls forcing them to
turn over majority stakes to locals.
Mining firms have faced the most pressure but banks have
increasingly become targets.
Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Barclays Bank Plc
, South Africa's Standard Bank and Nebank
all have operations in Zimbabwe.
The southern African country is set to hold a referendum on
a new constitution by April and general elections later this
year. It has approached foreign donors to help finance an
election it says it cannot afford.
The country's economy has stabilised since the formation in
2009 of a unity government between Mugabe and rival, Prime
Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, but growth is slowing as the country
struggles to attract badly needed foreign cash.