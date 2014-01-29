MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
HARARE Jan 29 Zimbabwe has pushed back by six years its June deadline for banks to increase minimum capital requirements to $100 million from $25 million, the central bank said on Wednesday, a move that will relieve pressure on the undercapitalised sector.
The Reserve Bank in 2012 gave banks until June this year to increase capital requirements, but acting central bank governor Charity Dhliwayo said in a monetary policy statement the deadline had been moved to June 2020. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Trump administration took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the U.S. financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis, with the executive branch of the federal government telling a court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S. Constitution.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.