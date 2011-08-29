* Tobacco firm among those targeted for takeover
* H1 earnings grow ten-fold
By Nelson Banya
HARARE, Aug 29 Cigarette manufacturer British
American Tobacco's Zimbabwe unit warned on
Monday that an uncertain policy environment threatens future
investment, despite signs of economic recovery in the southern
African country.
The company, in which BAT Plc controls nearly 60 percent of
the shares, is one of several foreign-owned companies given a
14-day deadline to submit new plans on how they would achieve
local majority control under a 2008 empowerment law.
BAT Zimbabwe said while some reforms instituted by
President Robert Mugabe and Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai,
such as the adoption of foreign currencies to replace a local
unit destroyed by hyperinflation, were welcome, concerns remain
over others.
"Implementation of macroeconomic reform measures have
registered success, however, uncertainty continues to exist as
policy formulation and its subsequent implementation remains a
challenge in the economy," BAT said in a statement accompanying
financial results.
"This has had repercussions on the economy, such as slowed
down capital injection and the deteriorating liquidity
situation."
Mugabe and Tsvangirai set up a coalition government two
years ago but the two are sharply divided over the empowerment
law, championed by the veteran ruler but which the prime
minister says threatens Zimbabwe's fragile economic recovery.
The coalition has overseen economic growth since 2009,
following a decade of contraction in which gross domestic
product shrunk by as much as 50 percent, according to government
figures.
Zimbabwe, which registered 500 billion percent inflation in
December 2008, now has single-digit inflation.
BAT said strong demand had seen earnings grow ten-fold in
the first half to June.
Basic earnings per share rose to 0.11 cents from 0.01 cents
in the first half of 2010, while revenues jumped 88 percent to
$17.56 million.
(Editing by Erica Billingham)