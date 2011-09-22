HARARE, Sept 22 Shareholders in Zimbabwe's Bindura Nickel Corp (BNC) on Thursday agreed to seek a $10 million convertible loan from major shareholder Mwana Africa , after the nickel producer had failed to secure local funding.

BNC has been operating on care and maintenance -- meaning essential maintenance work, but no production, takes place -- since 2008 following a plunge in nickel prices and as a result of Zimbabwe's economic crisis that forced many mines to shut down.

BNC chairman Kalaa Mpinga told a shareholder meeting that Zimbabwean banks were giving short-term loans at high interest rates, which would make it difficult for BNC's Trojan mine to generate enough revenues to service the debt.

He said BNC desperately needed the $10 million as the miner would run out of money this month to pay for essential care and maintenance activities, creditors and salaries.

"The loan is therefore crucial for the preservation of the company's assets whilst restart funding is sought, and a necessary precondition for restarting the company's operations," Mpinga said.

A majority of shareholders approved the loan resolution.

If the loan is converted to equity, it would increase Mwana's stake in BNC to 74 percent from 53 percent, at a time when the government is pressing mining companies to surrender at least 51 percent of their shares to black investors.

Mpinga said BNC had been close to securing an off-shore loan in March this year to restart operations but this fell apart after the government published rules giving foreign-owned mines up to September 30 to turn over majority stakes to locals.

Some analysts see the drive for local ownership as designed mainly to drum up votes ahead of elections next year that President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party is desperate to win. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)