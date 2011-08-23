HARARE Aug 23 Zimbabwe's year-end inflation target of 4.5 percent has come under pressure from rising food prices but the government will not revise its forecast for now, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Tuesday.

He also said GDP growth was still expected to grow by the projected 9.3 percent.

"There is no doubt that we'll be able to meet our GDP growth target of 9.3 percent, which is actually understated," he said. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Phumza Macanda)