HARARE Nov 24 Zimbabwe's economy next year is likely to continue its strong recovery from a decade of decline, posting GDP growth of 9.4 percent compared with an estimated 9.3 percent this year, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said in his budget on Thursday.

The performance was underpinned by expansion in the finance, mining, tourism, agriculture, manufacturing and transport sectors, Biti said. (Reporting by Harare bureau; Editing by Ed Cropley)