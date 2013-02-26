HARARE Feb 26 Zimbabwe's largest banking group,
CBZ Holdings, reported on Tuesday a 67 percent rise in full-year
earnings, benefiting from a growing depositor base despite a
slowdown in the economy.
CBZ, the first Zimbabwean banking group with $1 billion in
assets, saw basic earnings per share increasing to 8.08 cents in
the year to December 2012, from 4.83 cents in 2011. Profit after
tax rose to $45 million from $30 million previously.
CBZ has units in commercial banking, mortgage financing,
asset management, insurance and property investment.
The company had reduced its non-performing loans to $41
million from $48 million the previous year by aggressively
pursuing debtors as well as selling off collateral assets.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)