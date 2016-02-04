* New rule meant to attract investment for struggling
economy
* Zimbabweans illegally transferred $1.884 billion in 2015
(Adds details)
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, Feb 4 Zimbabwe will allow foreigners to
buy stakes of up to 49 percent in companies listed on its stock
exchange as it tries to boost investment and revive its
struggling economy, central bank governor John Mangudya said on
Thursday.
In a speech, he also said all investments by Zimbabweans
abroad would require central bank approval with immediate effect
and that banks would be penalised if they allowed external
transfers not approved by the central bank.
He also urged the creation of an Economic Crimes Court.
"We have ... increased the threshold of foreign investors on
the stock exchange from 40 percent to 49 percent in line with
the indigenisation and economic empowerment policy," Mangudya
said in a speech.
The central bank chief said Zimbabwean companies and
individuals had illegally transferred $1.884 billion in 2015,
blaming this on lax foreign exchange controls since the country
abandoned its currency in 2009 in favour of foreign currencies.
The money was being transferred through non-remittance of
export earnings, unapproved foreign investments, tax evasion and
smuggling, he added.
"This country needs to plug the leakages of foreign exchange
for the economy to undergo durable and robust transformation,"
Mangudya said.
The Southern African nation is still struggling to overcome
a steep 1999-2008 recession that saw its economy contract by
nearly 50 percent, with problems exacerbated by a devastating
drought and plunging prices for the commodities it exports.
The former British colony finances its entire budget from
taxes after international financial institutions stopped lending
in 2000 after Zimbabwe defaulted on its debt.
On Thursday, the central bank chief blamed low industrial
capacity and tax revenues as well as a liquidity crunch for
sluggish growth and said suppressed demand is feeding deflation.
Mangudya said low commodity prices had hit exports, which
fell 12.2 percent to $2.5 billion between January and November
last year. Imports also declined 5.8 percent to $5.9 billion
during the same period.
On Wednesday, the World Bank forecast Zimbabwe's economy
will grow by 1.5 percent in 2016, less than the government
projects, and said consumer prices will remain deflationary due
to global and local constraints on its recovery.
(Editing by James Macharia and Catherine Evans)