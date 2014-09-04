* Special factory zones to attract foreign investors
* Sino Hydro starts expanding Kariba hydropower plant
HARARE, Sept 4 China will help Zimbabwe build
special economic zones and industrial parks to jump-start
exports and a struggling economy, its ambassador to Harare said
on Thursday as a Chinese firm started expanding the country's
largest hydro-power plant.
The pledge by Beijing's top envoy to Zimbabwe, Lin Lin,
comes days after 90-year-old President Robert Mugabe returned
from a trip to China during which he sought financial help and
investment from the world's number two economy.
Lin told Mugabe during a ceremony to mark the start of work
to expand Kariba hydropower station, 400 km (250 miles)
northwest of Harare, that Beijing was ready to deepen bilateral
relations.
Investors in the zones will benefit from special tax breaks
and officials said they would not have to comply with black
economic empowerment laws that force foreign companies to sell
majority shares to black Zimbabweans.
"China is ready to take part in the construction of
Zimbabwe's special economic zones and industrial parks, lead the
cooperation in infrastructure construction, mining industry,
manufacturing industry and other fields and encourage more
Chinese companies to invest in Zimbabwe," Lin said.
Shunned by Western countries since 2000 over charges of
human rights abuses and election rigging, Mugabe has
increasingly embraced a "Look East" policy.
However, during Wednesday's session of parliament, finance
minister Patrick Chinamasa dismissed suggestions Mugabe had gone
to Beijing to beg for loans backed up by promises of shares in
future mineral resources.
In January China's Exim Bank agreed to lend Zimbabwe $319
million to add 300 MW to Kariba hydropower plant, an upgrade
that is expected to ease daily power shortages in the southern
African country.
(Reporting by Phillimon Bulawayo; Writing by MacDonald
Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley)