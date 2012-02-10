* Draft bars presidential candidates in power for 10 years
* Disputes also seen over senior appointments
By Nelson Banya
HARARE, Feb 10 Zimbabwe's President Robert
Mugabe could be barred from running for another term, according
to the first draft of a new constitution that also seeks to trim
presidential powers.
However, Mugabe, who has been accused by the West of using
death squads and violence to intimidate voters, will probably
muster his political might to sink the proposal, analysts said.
Mugabe, who has ruled the southern African country since
independence from Britain in 1980, was forced into a
power-sharing deal in 2008 after a disputed election and
compelled to draft a new constitution.
"A person is disqualified for election as President if he or
she has already held office for one or more periods, whether
continuous or not, amounting to 10 years," according to the
draft seen by Reuters.
Mugabe has been nominated as his ZANU-PF party's candidate
and intends to run in an election he wants held in 2012. Under
the power-sharing deal with his rival and now prime minister,
Morgan Tsvangirai, elections must be held by next year with a
new constitution drawn up ahead of the poll.
A referendum on the new constitution is expected to be held
later this year.
Presidential powers, including the right to make senior
appointments in government and the military, would be
significantly curtailed, according to the draft.
Douglas Mwonzora, a co-chairman of the parliamentary
committee driving the constitutional reforms representing
Tsvangirai's MDC party, said the draft was the first of several
that would be produced before the referendum.
The state-owned Herald newspaper, whose views often echo
those of Mugabe's ZANU-PF party, denounced the proposal.
"The draft is personalised to attack President Mugabe. Here
is a constitution being drafted...to disqualify the leader of
one of the parties," it quoted an unnamed source as saying.
