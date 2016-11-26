HARARE Nov 26 Zimbabwe's central bank said on
Saturday it will circulate $10 million worth of new bond notes
on Monday, a quasi-currency that authorities expect to ease a
serious cash crunch, but will limit withdrawals to curb any
abuses.
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) first announced the plan
in May to issue bond notes to address chronic cash shortages and
supplement dwindling U.S. dollars that have been in circulation
for the past seven years.
But many Zimbabweans are sceptical about the scheme after a
2008 multi-billion percent inflationary meltdown caused by
rampant money-printing. The new plan has already caused a run on
the banks as Zimbabweans empty their accounts of hard currency.
The bond notes will be officially interchangeable 1:1 with
the U.S. dollar.
The RBZ said it will initially release bond notes in $2
denominations and would also introduce $1 bond coins.
"The banking public is advised that no new accounts will be
opened as the bond notes would be deposited into existing U.S.
dollar accounts," the RBZ said in a statement.
"In line with the Bank's thrust to promote a less cash
society through the use of plastic money, withdrawal limits of
bond notes have been set at a maximum of $50 per day and a
maximum of $150 per week," it said.
The RBZ said it would only release the features of the bond
notes on Monday for security reasons. The notes are backed by a
$200 million loan facility from Africa Export and Import Bank.
Cash shortages have come at a time Zimbabwe is grappling
with a devastating drought that has left million facing hunger,
which has increased political tensions and seen unprecedented
anti-government protests in the past few months.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by David Clarke)