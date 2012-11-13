* Diamonds benefiting few connected people
* State mining firm says plunder reports false
* Zimbabwe should prove it's not rogue: Mbeki
HARARE, Nov 13 At least $2 billion of diamonds
from Zimbabwe's Marange fields have been stolen by people linked
to President Robert Mugabe's party, a diamond watchdog has said,
although the state mining firm said the gems were sold
transparently.
Partnership Africa Canada, a member of the Kimberley Process
initiative against "blood diamonds", said in its latest report
that Marange diamonds have only benefited a well-connected elite
and that the military had also been given mining concessions.
The Kimberley Process has certified Marange gems, but human
rights groups have raised concerns about potential abuses at
mines and Mugabe's opponents fear proceeds from diamond sales
will be used to fund a war chest for elections expected in 2013.
"Conservative estimates place the theft of Marange goods at
almost $2 billion since 2008," the group said in the report,
which coincided with a start on Monday of a Zimbabwe diamond
conference in the resort town of Victoria Falls.
Chairman of state-owned Zimbabwe Mining Development
Corporation (ZMDC), Goodwills Masimirembwa, denied the theft
charges on state radio on Tuesday.
"These are NGO attempts to derail Zimbabwe's diamond sales
but it will not work. Where are they getting the $2 billion? And
they should name these smugglers."
Diamond revenues have been a source of conflict within the
coalition government formed by Mugabe and long-time opponent,
Morgan Tsvangirai, now prime minister.
Finance Minister Tendai Biti, from Tsvangirai's party, has
often accused the Marange mines of not remitting diamond
proceeds to the Treasury.
ZMDC, which jointly operates mining companies in Marange,
said last week the Treasury would only receive $150 million this
year from the Marange mines, a quarter of the $600 million Biti
had projected in his 2012 national budget.
The Marange area, 400 km (240 miles) east of Harare, has
generated controversy since 20,000 small-scale miners invaded
the area in 2008 and were forcibly removed by soldiers and
police.
Human rights groups say up to 200 people were killed during
the process, charges denied by the Zimbabwean government.
Former South African president Thabo Mbeki also called on
Zimbabwe to bring more transparency to its diamond mining.
"Diamond production must not be governed by a predatory
elite which is in collusion with mining companies for its own
benefit," he was quoted as saying at the conference by South
Africa's Business Day newspaper.
"As elections loom in Zimbabwe next year, the country must
prove that it is not a rogue state."
The Kimberley Process was founded almost a decade ago with a
mandate to stop so-called "conflict" or "blood" diamonds, gems
used to finance rebel campaigns against U.N.-recognised
governments.
The group, comprising governments, diamond miners and human
rights groups has 50 members representing 76 countries, with the
European Union counting as one participant. Members account for
99.8 percent of global rough diamond production.
