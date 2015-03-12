METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
HARARE, March 12 Zimbabwe is planning to merge all diamond mining companies, including the local unit of Rio Tinto, into one big firm in which the state will own half of the shares, the minister of mines said on Thursday.
President Robert Mugabe's government is pursuing a black economic empowerment programme, known as indigenisation, that requires foreign-owned companies, including mines, to sell 50 percent of their shares to black Zimbabweans. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.