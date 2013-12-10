(Changes wording in lead)
* Zimbabwe to sell 300,000 carats in Antwerp
* Diamond revenues have been source of conflict
* Marange firms say deposits depleting
HARARE, Dec 10 Zimbabwe will this week auction
its first ever diamonds in Belgium, nearly three months after
the European Union (EU) removed sanctions on the country's state
mining company, an Antwerp-based diamond sector representative
said on Tuesday.
Belgium, centre of the global diamond trade, had pushed hard
for the EU to lift sanctions on the state-owned Zimbabwe Mining
Development Corporation (ZMDC), in line with an earlier
agreement.
ZMDC operates seven joint-venture mines in the Marange
diamond fields, producing eight million carats last year and
generating $685 million in exports.
The Antwerp World Diamond Centre said in a statement that
300,000 carats of diamonds from Marange would be auctioned from
Wednesday, a move which is expected to increase transparency
over Zimbabwe's diamond sector.
"Antwerp is convinced that the combination of solid
transparency, accountability and potentially increased mining
revenues will contribute to a sustainable social and economic
development of Zimbabwe," the AWDC said.
Belgium has said lifting EU sanctions on ZMDC would increase
Zimbabwe's tax revenues by $400 million a year.
Diamond revenues were a source of conflict in the previous
coalition government formed by President Robert Mugabe and
long-time opponent Morgan Tsvangirai.
Mines Minister Walter Chidhakwa said on Monday that
companies operating in Marange had reported that alluvial
diamond deposits, which are nearer the surface and cheaper to
extract, were fast depleting.
The companies are now asking the government for new mining
concessions and say it is now becoming too expensive to mine
deeper into the ground.
The Marange diamond fields, 400 km (240 miles) east of
Harare, have been a focus of controversy since 20,000
small-scale miners invaded the area in 2008 and were then
forcibly removed by soldiers and police.
Human rights groups say up to 200 people were killed during
the process, charges denied by Mugabe's government.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard and
Angus MacSwan)